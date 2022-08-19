COMPENSATION ISSUES IN STATE VIOLENCE News Today 입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is dedicated to investigating state violence committed in the past. But even when the truth is revealed, no compensation is provided to victims and their honor is never restored.



[Pkg]



In 1968, eight fishermen were kidnapped by North Koreans and released after enormous suffering half-a-year later. Upon their return to the South, they were accused of espionage and imprisoned.



[Soundbite] (Bereaved family of fishermen abduction victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I am outraged that my father was accused of violating the Nat’l Security Act and the Anti-communist Act."



Back in February, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission officially acknowledged their suffering and advised that the government issue an apology and retry the case. However, the commission's ruling was not delivered directly to the relevant authorities, triggering criticism of the lack of efficacy.



[Soundbite] (KBS News 9(June 25)) : "The truth has been finally revealed, but the victims and the bereaved families say it's not enough."



Following the KBS report, the commission began to send letters to the relevant ministries. The letters mention 65 cases that need to be investigated, including the forced dismissal of unionized workers during the new military regime. The letters also request the government to cooperate in restoring the victims' honor. But the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has been refusing to accept the letters for a month now. The ministry says it doesn't have sufficient resources to implement the recommendations, and will consider accepting the letters after the commission's term ends in 2024. The Justice and Defense Ministries have accepted the letters. But the commission says without cooperation from the Interior Ministry, providing compensation to the victims and restoring their honor would be difficult.



[Soundbite] Choi Jung-kyu(Attorney in Fishermen abduction case) : "No follow-up measures have been taken after the ruling was issued and all these years were spent in vain."



The Truth and Reconciliation Commission is to reach conclusions on several serious cases this year, including the Brothers' Home scandal of 1987 and the Chun Doo-hwan regime's secret operation to eradicate college students' pro-democracy movements. But even cases that have wrapped up earlier are also still in limbo.

