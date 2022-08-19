기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The purchase sentiment of apartment houses has dropped for the 3rd straight month, hitting the lowest level in 2 years and 9 months nationwide. According to data by the Korea Real Estate Board, the index on the supply and demand of apartment transactions recorded 89.3 this week, down from 90.1 last week. A reading below the benchmark 100 indicates that sellers outnumber buyers in the housing market.
- PURCHASE SENTIMENT OF APARTMENTS DROP
[Anchor Lead]
