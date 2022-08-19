기사 본문 영역

PURCHASE SENTIMENT OF APARTMENTS DROP
입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The purchase sentiment of apartment houses has dropped for the 3rd straight month, hitting the lowest level in 2 years and 9 months nationwide. According to data by the Korea Real Estate Board, the index on the supply and demand of apartment transactions recorded 89.3 this week, down from 90.1 last week. A reading below the benchmark 100 indicates that sellers outnumber buyers in the housing market.
