VOLUNTEERS HELP FLOOD DAMAGE RECOVERY News Today 입력 2022.08.19 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.19 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Buyeo in Chungcheongnam-do Province was hit hard by the recent torrential rains. A group of local volunteers is working hard to restore the area from flood damage. Their efforts are gaining speed because they know their community better than anyone.



[Pkg]



Volunteers are busy removing ankle-high soil from houses following a landslide. Drenched in sweat, they work restlessly to help the people adversely affected by the recent flooding.



[Soundbite] Lee Myung-ki(Disaster prevention squad) : "Each second matters. Rather than taking breaks, we continue to work hard to remove soil to speed up restoration."



The volunteers also give a helping hand to remove soil and debris at a nearby grape orchard. They rushed to help the local farmers as soon as they learned about the devastation.



[Soundbite] Yoo In-sung(Flood-hit Resident) : "I am grateful beyond words. The recent flood was devastating, but these people gave me courage to carry on."



All these people are members of a disaster prevention squad from Buyeo. Their number surpasses 110. They have years of experience in volunteer work, and they know their community better than anyone. They flocked to help their neighbors on day one of the floods, and they don't balk at doing hard work.



[Soundbite] Park Jong-jin(Head, Disaster prevention squad) : "All these people are busy with their own lives, but when someone needs their help, they are always the first to give it."



Volunteers from other areas are also offering help. Hundreds of volunteers come to help, but relief efforts in some communities have yet to begin.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-tae(Buyeo-gun County Gov’t) : "The locals are at a loss as to how to cope with the enormous scope of damage. We are understaffed and need more help."



Thanks to these volunteers, flood-hit areas are gradually returning to normal, but more help is needed.

VOLUNTEERS HELP FLOOD DAMAGE RECOVERY

입력 2022-08-19 15:04:20 수정 2022-08-19 16:45:05 News Today

