ISSUES OF FREEING DOLPHINS IN AQUARIUMS

[Anchor Lead]



Following the decision to release Bibongi, the last Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin remaining in Jejudo Island. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced that other dolphins in aquariums will be freed as well. But aquariums are confused as no discussions have taken place about the ministry's decision.



[Pkg]



Bibongi the last of the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins to perform in a Jeju aquarium, is being moved to an enclosed training site off waters of Jejudo Island. The dolphin has been moved there to adjust to his new life in the open sea. Once Bibongi is released, 21 dolphins will remain in aquariums located in five regions. Of them, 16 are bottle-nosed dolphins and five are belugas imported from Russia. Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-hwan said that the two belugas will be moved to foreign waters while the remaining dolphins will be released.



[Soundbite] Cho Seung-hwan(Minister of Oceans and Fisheries(Aug. 11)) : "The ministry will go ahead with the plan thinking that releasing the animals to places where they can survive would benefit animal welfare."



However, aquarium operators are expressing confusion at the news. They claim that there was no prior contact, much less discussions on the issue with them.



[Soundbite] (Aquarium Employee(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "They just went ahead with the announcement without contacting us or checking with us."



The ministry claims that Minister Cho simply explained how the dolphin project would proceed from now on. The government added that once the budget and region for whale havens are confirmed, it will discuss the relocation of dolphins with the aquariums.



[Soundbite] (Oceans ministry official(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "They claim that they’re operating legitimately, so we plan to provide them with alternatives and continue discussing the matter with them."



Aquarium operators say they will cooperate as much as possible when the ministry makes the requests. It will likely take a considerable amount of time before the dolphins are actually released to sea, as both sides will need time to come to an agreement, the dolphins will need time to adjust to the wild, and the costs must be considered.

