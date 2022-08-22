ULCHI FREEDOM SHIELD EXERCISE BEGINS News Today 입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise started today. This year's joint ROK-U.S. military drill is expected to be more realistic as large-scale field training exercise is brought back for the first time in four years. Meanwhile, military authorities are monitoring for possible provocations from North Korea under the pretext of the exercise.



[Pkg]



Seoul and Washington's combined military exercises are held annually to be prepared against North Korean threats. The allies completed the preliminary drills and started the main exercises on Monday, rebranded this year as Ulchi Freedom Shield, Defensive drills against mock North Korean attacks compose the first part of the program, while the second half focuses on counterattacks. Part one exercises are conducted in conjunction with South Korea's Ulchi emergency response training exercise. Roughly 480,000 people from 4,000 local government and public agencies take part in this exercise that rehearses emergency calls and wartime transition training. Combat capability will be enhanced as field training is restored this year after being downsized in 2018. There will also be an assessment for the change of wartime OPCON transfer.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-rak(Joint Chiefs of Staff) : "Tactical field training will be conducted in tandem to enhance our ability to carry out joint operations."



Although the UFS is characterized as defensive exercises, Pyongyang is denouncing it as a rehearsal for invasion. During the four-day preliminary drills, North Korea fired two cruise missiles toward the West Sea, which was followed by scathing criticism from Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the regime's leader.



[Soundbite] (N. Korea Central TV) : "Yoon Suk-yeol is a shameless man who talks about a bold plan today and goes ahead with rehearsals to attack North Korea tomorrow."



North Korea may initiate additional military provocations like launching ballistic missiles during the UFS exercises. South Korean military authorities are closely monitoring the movements of North Korean forces and maintaining solid response postures.

