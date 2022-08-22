S. KOREA INVITED TO JAPAN'S NAVAL REVIEW News Today 입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean Navy has been invited to participate in a international naval review hosted by Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force. A government official said that the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force has invited naval forces of South Korea and other allies to the event it is holding to mark the 70th anniversary of its establishment. The South Korea Navy is considering whether or not to accept the invitation. Over the past year, South Korea did not participate in international naval reviews held in Japan due to the strained bilateral relations.

S. KOREA INVITED TO JAPAN'S NAVAL REVIEW

입력 2022-08-22 15:13:31 수정 2022-08-22 16:45:11 News Today

