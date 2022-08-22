SECURITY SERVICE AT MOON'S RESIDENCE News Today 입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Presidential Security Service will expand the guard zone for former president Moon Jae-in. Protests within 300 meters of his residence will be banned. The decision came after some violent protests took place in the area. A protester even threatened Moon's aide with a box cutter last week. Observers say this could signal improvement in relations between the rival parties, as President Yoon Suk-yeol accepted the opposition bloc's proposal and ordered the measure on the spot.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Apologize! Apologize!"



Protests have continued near the residence of former president Moon since he moved to Pyeongsan Village. Recently, a man in his 60s approached Moon and his wife and threatened them. The following day, he even threatened the ex-president's aide with a box cutter. He was eventually arrested. Last Friday, this issue was discussed in President Yoon's meeting with a parliamentary delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo. Kim asked the president to strengthen security checks and expand the guard zone for Moon, which was 100 meters from his home.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-pyo(Nat’l Assembly speaker) : "I asked the president if the Chief of Presidential security service could visit Pyeongsan village and discuss the expansion of the guard zone."



Yoon said that any attempt to harm his predecessor is unacceptable. He immediately ordered the PSS to send a senior official to Pyeongsan Village and come up with measures. Based on the on-site inspection, the PSS announced measures to enhance security near the ex-president's residence. The guard zone will be expanded to 300 meters from the fences encircling Moon's residence. The tighter security and access restriction are expected to limit protesters' excessive noises and insults against Moon. As Yoon changed his previous position and accepted the opposition bloc's repeated demand, this move is seen as a signal for better relations between the rival parties.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President(June 7)) : "The protests should be handled in accordance with the law, as there are also rallies held outside the presidential office."



Moon and the DP welcomed the measure.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyun-young(DP Spokesperson) : "Considering the sufferings and safety of the former president and Pyeongsan residents, this is a belated but appropriate measure. I thank National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and President Yoon Suk-yeol."



The People Power Party also called it a meaningful decision to boost national unity. Meanwhile, Yoon and the parliamentary delegation agreed on forming a consultative body, consisting of six five-term lawmakers each from the ruling and opposition parties. Eyes are on whether or not this agreement will help facilitate policy coordination between the rival camps.

