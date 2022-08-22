기사 본문 영역

입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The won-dollar exchange rate again climbed to top the 1,340 won level for the first time in 13 years and four months. On the Seoul foreign exchange, the won traded at 1,340.0 won against the greenback at 1:51 p.m., up 14.1 won from the closing price of the previous session. With the U.S. dollar remaining strong, the rate has been hitting a new high since late June.
The nation's daily tally of COVID-19 infections has dropped for two consecutive days, compared to a week ago. The Central Disease Control Headquarters said South Korea added 59,046 new cases as of the midnight on Monday. This is down over 3,000 week on week. The daily tally fell on a Monday for the first time since the resurgence of the virus began. The number of critically ill patients increased by 20 overnight to 551. 65 more people died from the virus.
[Anchor Lead]

