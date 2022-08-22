CONCERNS OVER IMPLEMENTING K-ETA IN JEJU News Today 입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With more and more foreign tourists on group tours being denied entry to Korea or concealing their whereabouts in the country upon arrival, the Ministry of Justice has announced plans to introduce the electronic travel authorization in Jeju as well. The ministry has held a briefing to explain the legal grounds of its decision, and said the new requirement is to be implemented within this year. The island's tourism sector is concerned it could suffer a blow.



[Pkg]



Tourists from Bangkok, Thailand are visiting Jejudo Island. Their flight landed more than an hour ago, but less than half the passengers can be seen in the arrivals section of the airport. Entry procedures have been intensified as a growing number of foreign tourists have been coming to Korea to work illegally since the visa-waiver program resumed. Of some 1,390 Thai tourists who arrived in Jeju before Aug. 15, more than 820 were denied entry. Six out of ten had to return to their home country. This is why the Justice Ministry is looking to introduce the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization in the resort island as well. The ministry says foreigners coming to Korea to work illegally are increasingly entering the country via Jeju Airport because they are denied entry at other airports due to the absence of the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization. The ministry clarified that the decision is not aimed at blocking tourists from coming to Korea.



[Soundbite] Ban Jae-yeol(Ministry of Justice) : "This is necessary to prevent foreigners from entering the country to get a job illegally by hiding among tourists."



The tourism sector is concerned about the negative effects of the Justice Ministry's decision.



[Soundbite] Kim Chang-hyo(Jeju Tourism Association) : "If K-ETA is enforced and two or three members of a tour group are denied entry, we may lose customers."



Some say foreigners arriving in Korea could face more disadvantages compared to other Asian cities that have completely opened their doors to visitors.



[Soundbite] Yoon Nam-ho(Jeju Tourism Association) : "When the Chinese market is normalized, Korea, Jeju in particular, could suffer a blow and Japan will benefit from a rise in tourists, just the way it happened during the THAAD issue."



The Justice Ministry plans to introduce the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization within this year, but it has decided to reflect the opinions of the Jeju Special Self-governing Province government and the tourism sector and will not apply it to all tourists equally.

