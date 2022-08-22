RURAL VACATIONS IN TREND News Today 입력 2022.08.22 (15:13) 수정 2022.08.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Koreans are spending their vacations in various new ways like pampering themselves at hotels or relaxing at home. The latest trend is unwinding in quiet, laid-back rural communities away from the busy, exhausting city life.



[Pkg]



A quiet rural village. Students are here on a three-day trip. Their first itinerary is touring the village. They explore the area as if traveling back in time.



[Soundbite] Choi Wu-jeong(Cultural Guide) : "A meal used to cost only 3,000 won. So residents or visitors who couldn't afford much used to frequent this place."



They complete the missions on their smart phones and tour a century-old church and a local school built in the mid-Joseon period.



[Soundbite] Nam Hyeon-jae(Tourist) : "I liked the sights more peaceful than other vacation spots."



This village boasts an unusually large number of artisans. Visitors can take part in the workshops run by these local craftsmen.



[Soundbite] Kim Geon-su(Tourist) : "I'd like to recommend this place as a healing spot for tired people."



This rural tour program subsidized by the Korea Tourism Organization is in its first year. As long-term trips to rural communities are growing more popular, the KTO has designated 15 places across the country and came up with tourism packages providing rural life experiences. The programs have room for 300 applicants, but the spots are fully booked until the end of this month. The organizers plan to accept 200 additional reservations until November.



[Soundbite] Na Ji-yeon(Tourist Center Manager) : "Visitors all say that it's the best place for healing and that it's clean and quiet."



Quiet villages are becoming livelier as more tourists come to rural communities to escape the pandemic and enjoy a different kind of vacation.

