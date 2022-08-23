U.S. ON NORTH'S RECENT PROVOCATIONS News Today 입력 2022.08.23 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Following North Korea's recent declaration of its nuclear possession, the U.S. State Department has made it clear that it has no intention to negotiate with the regime while acknowledging it as a nuclear power. Regarding Pyongyang's rejection of Seoul's latest disarmament-for-aid deal,the U.S. again urged the North to positively respond, saying the proposal was a result of close coordination between Washington and Seoul.



[Pkg]



While rejecting the Yoon administration's latest nuclear proposal, the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong defined the nuclear program as her country's fundamental system. She insisted that the nuclear weapons were not subject to political bargaining. In relation to Kim's remarks, U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that there will be no negotiations with North Korea on the premise of its nuclear possession. The U.S. also reaffirmed its full support for South Korea's latest nuclear proposal to the North.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



Washington again urged Pyongyang to give positive responses, saying the U.S. and South Korea agree on a gradual approach toward denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



The U.S. also made it clear that it will maintain a solid readiness posture along with South Korea, Japan and other allies, as long as North Korea focuses on provocations rather than dialogue. Despite some progress in its nuclear negotiations with Iran, the State Department said sanctions on Teheran, including Iranian funds frozen in South Korea, will be kept in place until a final deal is reached.

U.S. ON NORTH'S RECENT PROVOCATIONS

입력 2022-08-23 15:04:33 수정 2022-08-23 16:45:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Following North Korea's recent declaration of its nuclear possession, the U.S. State Department has made it clear that it has no intention to negotiate with the regime while acknowledging it as a nuclear power. Regarding Pyongyang's rejection of Seoul's latest disarmament-for-aid deal,the U.S. again urged the North to positively respond, saying the proposal was a result of close coordination between Washington and Seoul.



[Pkg]



While rejecting the Yoon administration's latest nuclear proposal, the North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong defined the nuclear program as her country's fundamental system. She insisted that the nuclear weapons were not subject to political bargaining. In relation to Kim's remarks, U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters that there will be no negotiations with North Korea on the premise of its nuclear possession. The U.S. also reaffirmed its full support for South Korea's latest nuclear proposal to the North.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



Washington again urged Pyongyang to give positive responses, saying the U.S. and South Korea agree on a gradual approach toward denuclearization.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson)



The U.S. also made it clear that it will maintain a solid readiness posture along with South Korea, Japan and other allies, as long as North Korea focuses on provocations rather than dialogue. Despite some progress in its nuclear negotiations with Iran, the State Department said sanctions on Teheran, including Iranian funds frozen in South Korea, will be kept in place until a final deal is reached.