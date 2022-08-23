MEASURES AHEAD OF SCHOOL TERM

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.
[Pkg]
After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.
[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."
The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.
[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."
Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"
Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.
[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."
With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."
Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.
[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."
Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.
Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.
[Pkg]
After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.
[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."
The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.
[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."
Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"
Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.
[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."
With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."
Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.
[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."
Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.
- MEASURES AHEAD OF SCHOOL TERM
-
- 입력 2022-08-23 15:04:33
- 수정2022-08-23 16:45:16
[Anchor Lead]
Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.
[Pkg]
After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.
[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."
The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.
[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."
Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"
Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.
[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."
With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."
Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.
[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."
Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.
Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.
[Pkg]
After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.
[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."
The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.
[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."
Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"
Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.
[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."
With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.
[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."
Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.
[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."
Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-