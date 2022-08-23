MEASURES AHEAD OF SCHOOL TERM News Today 입력 2022.08.23 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.



[Pkg]



After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.



[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."



The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.



[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."



Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"



Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.



[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."



With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."



Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.



[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."



Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.

MEASURES AHEAD OF SCHOOL TERM

입력 2022-08-23 15:04:33 수정 2022-08-23 16:45:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Some health experts say the nation is now passing the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave. However, schools starting a new semester can be another variable affecting the trend. To prevent a further surge in cases, the government is asking schools to avoid going on field trips, which can increase contact among students.



[Pkg]



After their summer vacation, elementary school students are going back to school. On the first day of the new semester, they can enter the classroom only after wearing face masks, sterilizing their hands and having fever checks.



[Soundbite] "Sterilize your hands first. Wait a little and have your temperature checked."



The morning assembly is broadcast live. Before starting class, the teacher again stresses anti-virus rules.



[Soundbite] Rye Hye-ju(Teacher, Sukgye Elementary School) : "If you have a fever or cough, you have to tell me, O.K.? Yes."



Despite the balmy weather, this high school keeps windows open during class. The classrooms are also ventilated during every recess.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hee-jeong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "Open the windows during recess. Shall we open them?"



Students take off masks during lunch time, so protective shields are installed at every table.



[Soundbite] Kang Kil-bong(Teacher, Baekma High School) : "During lunch, don’t talk with each other. Just enjoy your meal."



With their masks on, students wait until their classmates finish their meal.



[Soundbite] Ahn Hye-ju(Student, Baekma High School) : "I want to have lunch while having a chat with my friends. But we have to sit at designated seats and are banned from talking to each other."



Eighty six percent of elementary, middle and high schools across the nation start the fall semester this week. Infections are rising among those aged 18 or younger. They accounted for over 23 percent of the total daily tally as of midnight Monday. During the spring semester, the number of young patients increased after schools resumed in-person classes. Schools are therefore working to prevent infections among students and faculty.



[Soundbite] Jeon Sun-yong(Vice Principal, Baekma High School) : "We emphasize the requirements to wear masks properly and ventilate classrooms."



Predicting that the latest resurgence will likely reach its peak this month, the education ministry asked schools to avoid going on field trips that are not directly related to essential educational activities. The ministry will also mobilize some 59,000 people to help schools carry out anti-virus measures. It will also provide schools with protective supplies, including about 35 million masks.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

