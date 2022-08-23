EXPANSION OF SPECIAL DISASTER ZONES News Today 입력 2022.08.23 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Ten areas in Korea have been designated as special disaster zones following the recent torrential rains. The government plans to designate more areas to speed up flood relief efforts.



[Pkg]



More than 15,000 homes and commercial buildings were inundated after torrential rain began battering the nation on Aug. 8. The floods have washed away or damaged hundreds of roads and streams. To speed up flood relief efforts, the government has designated ten areas nationwide as special disaster zones. In Seoul, they include Yeongdeungpo-gu and Gwanak-gu districts, as well as Gaepo 1-dong in Gangnam-gu District. In Gyeonggi-do Province, the designated areas are Seongnam, Gwangju, Yangpyeong-gun as well as Geumsa-myeon and Sanbuk-myeon of Yeoju. Hoengseong-gun of Gangwon-do Province and Buyeo-gun and Cheongyang-gun of Chungcheongnam-do Province are also on the list. The designated regions will receive between 50-80 percent of flood relief funds from the central government. Residents of flood-affected areas will be exempt from national and regional taxes as well as from 12 kinds of public utility fees including health insurance, electricity and telecommunication bills. President Yoon has vowed to do his best to help residents in affected areas return to normal life as soon as possible.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Areas that already meet the criteria will be designated first to speed up relief efforts. Areas where surveys have yet to be completed will be surveyed by a joint team quickly to designate them as special disaster zones as well."



More regions are to be designated as special disaster zones as soon as they meet the criteria following surveys to be conducted through the end of this month. Disaster relief subsidies will be paid out before the Chuseok holiday even to residents of inundated homes in areas where flood relief plans have yet to be finalized. The government has already provided 10.7 billion won allocated from the funds for disaster and safety management. The central government handed them out to local governments that required urgent help such as a region where an apartment retaining wall collapsed during the recent floods.

