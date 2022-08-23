30 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH CHINA News Today 입력 2022.08.23 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korea and China will mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties on Wednesday. The two nations have become strategic cooperative partners and their bilateral trade has grown immensely.



[Pkg]



On Aug. 24th, 1992 South Korea and China established diplomatic relations. It was a historic milestone for the two former Korean War adversaries that decided to end their hostility in the post-cold war era.



[Soundbite] (Aug. 24, 1992 News Report) : "S. Korea acknowledges one-China policy."



The two countries' relations were first put to test in 1997. Former North Korean Workers' Party Secretary Hwang Jang-yop sought refuge in China and Beijing helped him defect to South Korea despite Pyongyang's opposition.



[Soundbite] (Apr. 20, 1997 News Report) : "The first words that Hwang, the founder of the Juche ideology said upon his arrival in S. Korea was Hooray, the Republic of Korea."



Korea and China have gradually expanded their cooperation, becoming strategic cooperative partners. In 2014 Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to visit South Korea first, rather than North Korea, to show Beijing's strong ties with Seoul. Then-President Park Geun-hye reciprocated by attending China's Victory Day parade, which was boycotted by western leaders. In Dec. 2015 the two countries signed a free trade agreement, boosting their relations. But they have also faced many challenges. This includes China's controversial study into the history of the Northeast region in 2002, in which Beijing claimed cultural and historical sovereignty in the region.



[Soundbite] (Aug., 2003 News Report) : "China claims that Goguryeo and Balhae were part of its territory and is trying to incorporate them into its history."



In 2016, bilateral relations worsened beyond control following Seoul's decision to deploy the U.S. THAAD missile defense system. China began massive economic retaliation by imposing restrictions on Korean culture, boycotting Korean products and suspending its citizens' tours to Korea. As a result, Korean businesses suffered huge losses. Recently, Beijing took issue with Seoul's decision to join a U.S.-led economic council amid the ongoing rift between China and the U.S.



[Soundbite] Zhao Lijian(Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson(July 26)) : "Korea should do more to improve its relations with China and stabilize the global industrial sector and supply chain."



With public sentiment toward each other deteriorating in both nations, watchers say the two countries need a breakthrough to restore their relations.

30 YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC TIES WITH CHINA

입력 2022-08-23 15:04:34 수정 2022-08-23 16:45:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korea and China will mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties on Wednesday. The two nations have become strategic cooperative partners and their bilateral trade has grown immensely.



[Pkg]



On Aug. 24th, 1992 South Korea and China established diplomatic relations. It was a historic milestone for the two former Korean War adversaries that decided to end their hostility in the post-cold war era.



[Soundbite] (Aug. 24, 1992 News Report) : "S. Korea acknowledges one-China policy."



The two countries' relations were first put to test in 1997. Former North Korean Workers' Party Secretary Hwang Jang-yop sought refuge in China and Beijing helped him defect to South Korea despite Pyongyang's opposition.



[Soundbite] (Apr. 20, 1997 News Report) : "The first words that Hwang, the founder of the Juche ideology said upon his arrival in S. Korea was Hooray, the Republic of Korea."



Korea and China have gradually expanded their cooperation, becoming strategic cooperative partners. In 2014 Chinese President Xi Jinping chose to visit South Korea first, rather than North Korea, to show Beijing's strong ties with Seoul. Then-President Park Geun-hye reciprocated by attending China's Victory Day parade, which was boycotted by western leaders. In Dec. 2015 the two countries signed a free trade agreement, boosting their relations. But they have also faced many challenges. This includes China's controversial study into the history of the Northeast region in 2002, in which Beijing claimed cultural and historical sovereignty in the region.



[Soundbite] (Aug., 2003 News Report) : "China claims that Goguryeo and Balhae were part of its territory and is trying to incorporate them into its history."



In 2016, bilateral relations worsened beyond control following Seoul's decision to deploy the U.S. THAAD missile defense system. China began massive economic retaliation by imposing restrictions on Korean culture, boycotting Korean products and suspending its citizens' tours to Korea. As a result, Korean businesses suffered huge losses. Recently, Beijing took issue with Seoul's decision to join a U.S.-led economic council amid the ongoing rift between China and the U.S.



[Soundbite] Zhao Lijian(Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson(July 26)) : "Korea should do more to improve its relations with China and stabilize the global industrial sector and supply chain."



With public sentiment toward each other deteriorating in both nations, watchers say the two countries need a breakthrough to restore their relations.