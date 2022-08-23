KOREAN CULTURE FESTIVAL IN LA News Today 입력 2022.08.23 (15:04) 수정 2022.08.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Convention Los Angeles was resumed after it was halted since 2019. This year's edition featured more splendid shows and programs to mark the tenth anniversary of the Korean culture festival. It drew 90,000 people during its three-day run.



[Pkg]



A member of a popular girl group with two music videos that has accumulated 300 million views gives an in-person class on their original choreography.



[Soundbite] (ITZY) : "Move forward kicking your left foot."



A rising K-POP group boasts their dancing skills in front of their fans. Anyone can come up on the stage and dance to their favorite K-POP numbers.



[Soundbite] Brianna(Attendee)



A joint performance by 15 K-POP groups is the highlight of this year's festival. K-Con attracted just 10,000 viewers in its inaugural show back in 2012. But a decade has passed and the festival has grown into an iconic celebration of Korean culture and music in Los Angeles. A cumulative number of 1.13 million viewers watched the festival from nine cities around the world. Korean food and promotional products associated with K-POP provided a special experience for the global fans.



[Soundbite] Emily(Attendee)



The next task is, based on their experiences, to develop cultural products that can appeal to fans around the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-soo(CJ ENM) : "We plan to expand K-POP into a cultural genre of the world, rather than a culture limited to Korea."



In the course of three days, it is estimated that 90,000 people visited the K-Con LA 2022 in person.

KOREAN CULTURE FESTIVAL IN LA

입력 2022-08-23 15:04:34 수정 2022-08-23 16:45:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Convention Los Angeles was resumed after it was halted since 2019. This year's edition featured more splendid shows and programs to mark the tenth anniversary of the Korean culture festival. It drew 90,000 people during its three-day run.



[Pkg]



A member of a popular girl group with two music videos that has accumulated 300 million views gives an in-person class on their original choreography.



[Soundbite] (ITZY) : "Move forward kicking your left foot."



A rising K-POP group boasts their dancing skills in front of their fans. Anyone can come up on the stage and dance to their favorite K-POP numbers.



[Soundbite] Brianna(Attendee)



A joint performance by 15 K-POP groups is the highlight of this year's festival. K-Con attracted just 10,000 viewers in its inaugural show back in 2012. But a decade has passed and the festival has grown into an iconic celebration of Korean culture and music in Los Angeles. A cumulative number of 1.13 million viewers watched the festival from nine cities around the world. Korean food and promotional products associated with K-POP provided a special experience for the global fans.



[Soundbite] Emily(Attendee)



The next task is, based on their experiences, to develop cultural products that can appeal to fans around the world.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-soo(CJ ENM) : "We plan to expand K-POP into a cultural genre of the world, rather than a culture limited to Korea."



In the course of three days, it is estimated that 90,000 people visited the K-Con LA 2022 in person.