[Anchor Lead]



Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun left for the United States yesterday as the Inflation Reduction Act that allows subsidies only on American-made electric vehicles went into effect. Industry insiders projected that Chung would meet with American business and political leaders to discuss the issues related to the new law and the construction of a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia before the year's end.

CHUNG EUI-SUN HEADS TO THE STATES

입력 2022-08-24 15:23:01 수정 2022-08-24 16:45:03 News Today

