기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun left for the United States yesterday as the Inflation Reduction Act that allows subsidies only on American-made electric vehicles went into effect. Industry insiders projected that Chung would meet with American business and political leaders to discuss the issues related to the new law and the construction of a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia before the year's end.
Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun left for the United States yesterday as the Inflation Reduction Act that allows subsidies only on American-made electric vehicles went into effect. Industry insiders projected that Chung would meet with American business and political leaders to discuss the issues related to the new law and the construction of a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia before the year's end.
- CHUNG EUI-SUN HEADS TO THE STATES
-
- 입력 2022-08-24 15:23:01
- 수정2022-08-24 16:45:03
[Anchor Lead]
Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun left for the United States yesterday as the Inflation Reduction Act that allows subsidies only on American-made electric vehicles went into effect. Industry insiders projected that Chung would meet with American business and political leaders to discuss the issues related to the new law and the construction of a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia before the year's end.
Hyundai Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun left for the United States yesterday as the Inflation Reduction Act that allows subsidies only on American-made electric vehicles went into effect. Industry insiders projected that Chung would meet with American business and political leaders to discuss the issues related to the new law and the construction of a new electric vehicle plant in Georgia before the year's end.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-