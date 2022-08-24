GOV'T PROJECTS DECLINE IN INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2022.08.24 (15:23) 수정 2022.08.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities project the current wave of the COVID-19 outbreak is passing its peak and will begin to decline in the near future. But it remains uncertain how fast infections will subside.



[Pkg]



Korea reported about 150-thousand new infection as of midnight Tuesday, similar to the level two weeks prior. The daily caseload has dropped on-week for two days in a row, indicating a clear letup in the spread of the virus.



[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs(Aug. 23)) : "The outbreak appears to be passing its peak at the moment. Case numbers will likely begin to decline this or next week."



The virus reproduction rate, referring to the number of infections caused by a single patient, has also edged down to 1.06. The number of critically ill patients fell by 62 to 487. 52 more deaths were reported, down 13 from the previous day. However, critical cases and deaths may still increase for 2 to 3 more weeks. The government projects that critical cases could reach as many as 900 and daily deaths 140 by early next month. This means the current wave is far from over even after its peak. Authorities say that even after the caseload begins to decline, the outbreak may continue for a considerable time in a pattern resembling a long-tail graph. This is why discussions on updated vaccinations are speeding up.



[Soundbite] Hwang Kyeong-won(State Vaccine Task Force(Aug. 23)) : "As updated vaccines will be introduced soon, detailed inoculation plans will be announced some time next week."



The government is also urging the active administration of oral COVID-19 pills especially at vulnerable facilities, such as nursing homes, in order to increase the prescription rate which remains at around 20% among people 60 and older.

