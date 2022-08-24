기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.08.24 (15:23) 수정 2022.08.24 (16:45)
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported 139,339 new cases as of 0:00 a.m. today. The number of new cases continues to decline, falling by 10,919 cases from yesterday and by 41,424 from a week ago. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized critical patients stood at 573, up by 86 from yesterday and hitting a 120-day high since April 26.
Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Korea-China diplomatic relations and simultaneous official events are planned in Seoul and Beijing to celebrate the milestone. The Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an official ceremony will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul and the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at 7PM Korea time. The state guesthouse is where the signing ceremony for the establishment of Korea-China diplomatic relations took place on August 24th, 1992.
