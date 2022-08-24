BIGGEST PHISHING FRAUD TO DATE News Today 입력 2022.08.24 (15:23) 수정 2022.08.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In the past, phishing fraud mostly targeted the elderly, but nowadays, as phishing techniques are becoming more and more sophisticated, it targets people of all age groups, including working people and high-income professionals. One doctor has fallen victim to the biggest phishing fraud ever by losing over four billion won at once.



[Pkg]



A doctor received a call from someone who introduced himself as a prosecutor from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office. The caller said the doctor's bank account had been used for money laundering, and sent him a written accusation and even an arrest warrant via online messenger. The doctor was pressured to install a security app on his phone and cooperate with the investigators, who promised to close the case with just an informal investigation. He followed the directions. Unable to shake off suspicions, the doctor contacted the Financial Supervisory Service by dialing what he thought was the official number. They confirmed he was indeed subject to investigation. But that too turned out to be a hoax. The app he installed was a malicious app, which automatically connects the user's phone to phishing gangs when the phone numbers of prosecution offices or police are dialed. When the perpetrators call app users, the representative numbers of investigative authorities are displayed on their phones.



[Soundbite] Yoo Ji-hoon(Nat’l Police Agency) : "It’s very easy to get duped. When someone is under psychological pressure, they become more trusting and less cautious."



Then, things spiraled out of control. The perpetrator told the doctor he would protect his money, not steal it. The victim ended up wiring his money using various withdrawal methods. He lost 4.1 billion won in total, becoming the victim of arguably the nation's biggest phishing fraud. While the overall number of phishing frauds is declining recently, cases committed by those who impersonate police or prosecutors are rising. Unlike in the past, offenders these days don't have strange accents, making it easier to trick victims. To prevent phishing crimes, the public is advised to remember two rules Don't install apps and do not transfer money to state organs.

