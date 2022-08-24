MOCK EVACUATION DRILL News Today 입력 2022.08.24 (15:23) 수정 2022.08.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ulchi joint drills involving the government, military and civilian sector are currently underway nationwide. The latest exercise is focused on live action training. A mock evacuation drill was held at Soyangho Lake in Gangwondo Province assuming the scenario of stranded residents.



[Pkg]



A military truck dumps a huge cylinder-shaped mass of iron into Soyangho Lake. The object unfolds into a flat form in exactly five seconds to float on water. Four more of these floating bridges are also launched.



[Soundbite] "Hold onto it longer!"



A large 8 meter-wide, 30 meter-long raft is created in just 20 minutes. After vehicles and people get on board the iron raft, two vessels approach its sides to pull the raft forward. This floating platform still has enough space even after carrying a passenger car and a bus. Civilians not rescued by the vessel are picked up by a military helicopter that was on standby.



[Soundbite] An Jong-guk(Army 3rd Engineering Brigade) : "We were able to test organic response capabilities of the gov’t, military and civilians. We are confident that any obstacles can be defeated through this river-crossing operation a key tactic of the brigade."



It's the first time in Gangwondo Province that a live action evacuation drill was held involving civilians.



[Soundbite] Seo Heung-won(Governor, Yanggu-gun County) : "The river-crossing drill provided a practical glimpse into how locals can respond in a real situation."



Villages frequently get stranded in this area during downpours and the mock exercise is expected to greatly assist future rescue efforts in saving lives and property.

MOCK EVACUATION DRILL

입력 2022-08-24 15:23:02 수정 2022-08-24 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ulchi joint drills involving the government, military and civilian sector are currently underway nationwide. The latest exercise is focused on live action training. A mock evacuation drill was held at Soyangho Lake in Gangwondo Province assuming the scenario of stranded residents.



[Pkg]



A military truck dumps a huge cylinder-shaped mass of iron into Soyangho Lake. The object unfolds into a flat form in exactly five seconds to float on water. Four more of these floating bridges are also launched.



[Soundbite] "Hold onto it longer!"



A large 8 meter-wide, 30 meter-long raft is created in just 20 minutes. After vehicles and people get on board the iron raft, two vessels approach its sides to pull the raft forward. This floating platform still has enough space even after carrying a passenger car and a bus. Civilians not rescued by the vessel are picked up by a military helicopter that was on standby.



[Soundbite] An Jong-guk(Army 3rd Engineering Brigade) : "We were able to test organic response capabilities of the gov’t, military and civilians. We are confident that any obstacles can be defeated through this river-crossing operation a key tactic of the brigade."



It's the first time in Gangwondo Province that a live action evacuation drill was held involving civilians.



[Soundbite] Seo Heung-won(Governor, Yanggu-gun County) : "The river-crossing drill provided a practical glimpse into how locals can respond in a real situation."



Villages frequently get stranded in this area during downpours and the mock exercise is expected to greatly assist future rescue efforts in saving lives and property.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

