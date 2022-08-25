PRESIDENT’S OFFICIAL SCHEDULE LEAKED News Today 입력 2022.08.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The president's outside appearance schedules are closely guarded secrets to protect the president's safety. But First Lady Kim Keon-hee's fan club has released her husband's schedule on its social media. The exact time and place of President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit was exposed for every one to see. The presidential office has apologized for the incident and is looking into how the schedule was leaked.



[Pkg]



A posting uploaded on the social media site of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's fan club. Details related to President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to Daegu scheduled for Friday were uploaded. Due to security concerns, even the top office press corps cannot report on the president's schedules until the event is over. But this notice included details that weren't even unveiled to reporters. Usually, the president's outside schedules are kept classified for security reasons. Releasing such schedules before the event is over is strictly banned. Back in May, the First Lady's fan club released photos of the closely guarded presidential office in Yongsan through an unofficial channel, sparking controversy over security risks. And now, a similar incident has happened again. The Democratic Party called the incident a serious disruption in government discipline that threatens the president's safety. The opposition bloc asked about how the president's schedules are being managed.



[Soundbite] Shin Hyun-young(DP Spokesperson) : "We are seriously worried that a few non-elected people are handling state affairs behind closed doors."



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo blasted the first lady's fan club that leaked the security details for engaging in reckless behavior and demanded its disbandment. A high-ranking official at the top office issued an apology and pointed out the possibility of related details being leaked while preparing for the visit as many party members may have tried to find out what can be done to join in the event in Daegu. The controversy prompted the Presidential Security Service to look into the matter. They found that a member of the PPP and the First Lady's fan club did post the presidential schedule. But it's still unknown when and how that person found out about the information. In response to the incident, the PSS plans to substantially increase security manpower and equipment deployed at the President's event in Daegu.

