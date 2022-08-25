NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.08.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.25 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The CIO for High-ranking Officials is considering an investigation into allegations surrounding President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife Kim Keon-hee. CIO chief Kim Jin-wook made the remarks on wednesday. In response to Democratic Party Rep. Park Beom-gye's question regarding civic organizations' complaints' about nepotism allegations involving the first lady, Kim said the issue will be handled in accordance with law and principle.

The Food and Agriculture Organization says food shortage will aggravate in North Korea due to prolonged border closures amid the pandemic. The deputy head of the FAO's Pyongyang office told the Voice of America today that protracted border closures the most serious problem for the regime and he is willing to return to the North to resume aid activities. In a report released last month, the UN food agency categorized North Korea for the 16th straight year as a nation that needs external food assistance.

NEWS BRIEF

News Today

