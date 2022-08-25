기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.08.25 (14:57) 수정 2022.08.25 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The CIO for High-ranking Officials is considering an investigation into allegations surrounding President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife Kim Keon-hee. CIO chief Kim Jin-wook made the remarks on wednesday. In response to Democratic Party Rep. Park Beom-gye's question regarding civic organizations' complaints' about nepotism allegations involving the first lady, Kim said the issue will be handled in accordance with law and principle.
The Food and Agriculture Organization says food shortage will aggravate in North Korea due to prolonged border closures amid the pandemic. The deputy head of the FAO's Pyongyang office told the Voice of America today that protracted border closures the most serious problem for the regime and he is willing to return to the North to resume aid activities. In a report released last month, the UN food agency categorized North Korea for the 16th straight year as a nation that needs external food assistance.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-08-25 14:57:38
    • 수정2022-08-25 16:45:04
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The CIO for High-ranking Officials is considering an investigation into allegations surrounding President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife Kim Keon-hee. CIO chief Kim Jin-wook made the remarks on wednesday. In response to Democratic Party Rep. Park Beom-gye's question regarding civic organizations' complaints' about nepotism allegations involving the first lady, Kim said the issue will be handled in accordance with law and principle.
The Food and Agriculture Organization says food shortage will aggravate in North Korea due to prolonged border closures amid the pandemic. The deputy head of the FAO's Pyongyang office told the Voice of America today that protracted border closures the most serious problem for the regime and he is willing to return to the North to resume aid activities. In a report released last month, the UN food agency categorized North Korea for the 16th straight year as a nation that needs external food assistance.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!