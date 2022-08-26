PPP'S POLICY WORKSHOP News Today 입력 2022.08.26 (15:08) 수정 2022.08.26 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling People Power Party kicked off a one-night two-day policy workshop for the first time since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office. President Yoon also attended, having meals with lawmakers, and urged the government and ruling party to be united in the sole focus on public livelihood matters.



[Pkg]



The PPP's one-night two-day workshop was held under the slogan "unity, economy and a great leap forward." Some 100 party lawmakers and 40 Cabinet ministers and vice ministers came together as they underscored a razor sharp focus on public livelihood matters.



[Soundbite] Park Hyung-soo(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "We will look after every single sigh, sweat and tear of ordinary citizens and the socially vulnerable. For the PPP and the Yoon gov’t, our beginnings, directions and goals, everything lie with the Korean people."



The ruling party also stressed its responsibility in state affairs, expressing self-reflection and an apologetic attitude over the economic situation and internal party strife.



[Soundbite] Park Hyung-soo(Floor spokesperson, PPP) : "Our party offers an apology and poignantly reflects on ourselves as we know all too well how the public chose the PPP in the last two elections."



Earlier Thursday evening, President Yoon also dropped by and held a banquet that lasted for an hour and a half.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President(Aug. 25)) : "I hope the event will serve to unite the ruling party and gov’t so we can better serve the public. Cheers!"



His remark about no more finger pointing to external factors and the previous administration is viewed as a request to work harder amid low approval ratings. In the workshop, participants discussed strategies for the first National Assembly regular session to be held under the Yoon government including ways to handle the parliamentary audit. Also addressed were response measures to former party chair Lee Jun-seok's injunction request against the PPP leadership switch as well as the date for a party convention to elect a new leader. But a timetable for the party convention reportedly remains inconclusive.

입력 2022-08-26

