[Anchor Lead]



The court has accepted an injunction request filed by former ruling People Power Party chairman Lee Jun-seok who asked to invalidate the PPP's switch to an emergency leadership system. The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday ruled in favor of suspending PPP's current interim chief Joo Ho-young until a court verdict on the issue is finalized. The court acknowledged the process of how the party's former Supreme Council led by Lee was dispersed for conversion into an interim leadership system had undermined democratic procedures and also violated the rights of party members who elected Lee as party chair.

LEE'S INJUNCTION REQUEST ACCEPTED

입력 2022-08-26 15:08:44 수정 2022-08-26 16:45:04 News Today

