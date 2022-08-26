기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Foreign media including Bloomberg and U.S. ABC news have reported on South Korea's 2.2 billion dollar deal to build a nuclear power plant in Egypt. They also cited President Yoon Suk-yeol's reaction posted on social media noting the contract is a testament to South Korea's superb nuclear power plant technology.
The DP has decided to file a complaint against the Board of Audit and Inspection which is currently conducting a special audit into Jeon Hyun-heui, chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. DP's interim leader Woo Sang-ho said today that Jeon and many other public officials were under enormous pressure to step down even though their tenures are set in stone. He said that DP leadership committee members support the idea of filing complaints against such unjustified pressure exerted on the anti-corruption watchdog chairperson.
