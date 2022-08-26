DISPUTE OVER FASHION SHOOT IN CHEONGWADAE News Today 입력 2022.08.26 (15:08) 수정 2022.08.26 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A fashion photo shoot inside CheongWaDae has caused quite a controversy lately. At the National Assembly's committee meeting yesterday, the head of the Cultural Heritage Administration expressed his regret and promised that no such incident would happen again.



[Pkg]



Fashion magazine Vogue Korea released these hanbok spreads photographed inside CheongWaDae recently. The photos were shot at the main building, the second-floor banquet hall in the state guesthouse, Sangchunjae House, Nokjiwon Garden and many other spots within the CheongWaDae compound. This is the result of the Cultural Heritage Administration's collaboration with Vogue Korea to promote hanbok as part of the government's Visit Korean Heritage Campaign. At the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, both the ruling and opposition party members blasted the photographs for demeaning national dignity.



[Soundbite] Lim Jong-seong(Democratic Party) : "Is this Korea’s Hanbok? Does it look like Hanbok to you? You said it was to publicize Hanbok culture, but it was just global humiliation."



[Soundbite] Bae Hyun-jin(People Power Party) : "We should protect the dignity of a historical place. Please manage the location well so that the original purpose of opening up CheongWaDae to the public isn’t undermined."



Lawmakers also pointed out the problem with insufficient regulations. According to the laws about viewing national relics legislated five years ago, photo shoots should meet certain requirements and monitoring results should be registered. But the current rules for CheongWaDae visits are much looser than these stipulated laws. The chief of the Cultural Heritage Administration said that the administration failed to look at the fashion magazine's plans closely and promised to strengthen the relevant rules to the level matching the supervision of palaces and royal tombs.



[Soundbite] Choi Eung-chon(Administrator, Cultural Heritage Administration) : "I believe that inadequate procedures led to such result. As the CHA is in charge of the CheongWaDae opening, I promise to make sure that such incident does not reoccur."



Meanwhile, Vogue Korea removed the photos posted on its website and social media outlets three days later without any further notice.

DISPUTE OVER FASHION SHOOT IN CHEONGWADAE

입력 2022-08-26 15:08:44 수정 2022-08-26 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A fashion photo shoot inside CheongWaDae has caused quite a controversy lately. At the National Assembly's committee meeting yesterday, the head of the Cultural Heritage Administration expressed his regret and promised that no such incident would happen again.



[Pkg]



Fashion magazine Vogue Korea released these hanbok spreads photographed inside CheongWaDae recently. The photos were shot at the main building, the second-floor banquet hall in the state guesthouse, Sangchunjae House, Nokjiwon Garden and many other spots within the CheongWaDae compound. This is the result of the Cultural Heritage Administration's collaboration with Vogue Korea to promote hanbok as part of the government's Visit Korean Heritage Campaign. At the National Assembly's Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, both the ruling and opposition party members blasted the photographs for demeaning national dignity.



[Soundbite] Lim Jong-seong(Democratic Party) : "Is this Korea’s Hanbok? Does it look like Hanbok to you? You said it was to publicize Hanbok culture, but it was just global humiliation."



[Soundbite] Bae Hyun-jin(People Power Party) : "We should protect the dignity of a historical place. Please manage the location well so that the original purpose of opening up CheongWaDae to the public isn’t undermined."



Lawmakers also pointed out the problem with insufficient regulations. According to the laws about viewing national relics legislated five years ago, photo shoots should meet certain requirements and monitoring results should be registered. But the current rules for CheongWaDae visits are much looser than these stipulated laws. The chief of the Cultural Heritage Administration said that the administration failed to look at the fashion magazine's plans closely and promised to strengthen the relevant rules to the level matching the supervision of palaces and royal tombs.



[Soundbite] Choi Eung-chon(Administrator, Cultural Heritage Administration) : "I believe that inadequate procedures led to such result. As the CHA is in charge of the CheongWaDae opening, I promise to make sure that such incident does not reoccur."



Meanwhile, Vogue Korea removed the photos posted on its website and social media outlets three days later without any further notice.