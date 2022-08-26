DAILY COVID-19 CASES DROP News Today 입력 2022.08.26 (15:08) 수정 2022.08.26 (16:45)

Anchor Lead]



The COVID-19 outbreak in Korea seems to be declining, with new daily cases reported for Friday dropping by 37-thousand from the previous week. The government is considering whether to scrap COVID-19 tests required prior to entering the country due to their low efficacy.



South Korea reported 101,140 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That's an on-week decline of some 37,000. It's also the lowest recorded figures for a Friday in four weeks. With the daily virus tally dipping on-week, some believe the outbreak is finally declining. However, the number of deaths remains high, with 81 reported on Friday. People 60 and up account for more than 91 percent of coronavirus related deaths, The number of critically ill patients stands at 575, with those 60 and older accounting for 87.3 percent. The government is reviewing the option of scrapping COVID-19 tests required prior to entering the country. Their efficacy has been questioned due to inconvenience and low accuracy. According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, pre-departure negative COVID-19 tests are currently required as the number of imported cases is rising. But the measure could be revised after consulting the possible impact on the quarantine situation with experts and relevant authorities. Those arriving in Korea are currently required to present negative PCR test results conducted within 48 hours prior to departure or results of rapid antigen tests conducted within 24 hours. Japan recently scrapped the requirement. South Korea is now the only one among 38 OECD nations to have it in place. Next week, the government will announce COVID-19 vaccination plans for the second half of 2022 along with plans to provide vaccines customized for new virus variants.

