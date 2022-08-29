LEE JAE-MYUNG ELECTED AS DP HEAD News Today 입력 2022.08.29 (15:16) 수정 2022.08.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Lee Jae-myung was elected yesterday to lead the Democratic Party for the next two years. The new DP leader showed that he is the mainstream by defeating runner-up Park Yong-jin by more than 50%p. Lee said that he will work together with President Yoon Suk-yeol to better people's lives but still vowed to fight regressive and authoritarian tendencies.



[Pkg]



There was no surprise. Lee Jae-myung came out on top as expected. By earning 77.77% of votes he defeated Park Yong-jin by a margin of more than 50 percentage points. The new Democratic Party leader emphasized the main opposition bloc should strive to regain power.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(New Democratic Party Leader) : "I will face the future with the spirit of do-or-die, with the belief that if I fail to build the foundation for regaining power, my purpose would end as well."



He promised full cooperation with the government and the ruling party to help people in economic crisis.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(New Democratic Party Leader) : "I will call for a leaders' meeting to find solutions. If they go down the right path, I will willingly help the gov’t and the ruling party to succeed."



Lee emphasized the intentions of party members will come first when running the party.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(New Democratic Party Leader) : "I am indebted only to party members and the people. Only I can make the DP into a party that belongs to the party members and the people."



The election for supreme council members also went to pro-Lee Jae-myung representatives. Jung Chung-rae won the most number of votes along with three other pro-Lee members. Ko Min-jung was the only winner not siding with Lee. The new DP leadership visited ex-President Moon Jae-in on the first day of their term. The goal is probably to court pro-Moon figures in order to unite the party. Following Lee Jae-myung's victory, the ruling People Power Party said it expects the DP to be a party for the people and of the people, while the Justice Party asked for dialogue, compromise and pluralistic democracy.

