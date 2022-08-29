PPP TO LAUNCH NEW INTERIM COMMITTEE News Today 입력 2022.08.29 (15:16) 수정 2022.08.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In the face of a leadership vacuum created by a court ruling, the People Power Party has decided to revise party rules and launch a new emergency leadership committee. The court decided that the PPP is not in an emergency grave enough to launch an emergency leadership body. But the party is seeking to break through the situation with the revision and new committee.



[Pkg]



The People Power Party decided to form a new emergency leadership committee after a five-hour heated debate. It concluded that the existence of the emergency leadership body is still legitimate, as the court just suspended the duties of the committee chairman without delivering a judgment about its validity. The PPP will revise party rules to provide detailed definitions of emergencies and conditions for the launch of an emergency leadership committee.



[Soundbite] Park Hyeung-soo(Floor spokesperson, PPP (Aug. 27)) : "The party intends to revise party rules more clearly and form a new emergency leadership committee. For example, it refers to situations in which more than a half of its lawmakers resign or elected members of the supreme council step down."



The PPP also urged the ethics committee to take additional disciplinary measures against former party chairman Lee Jun-seok, blaming him for the current internal discord.



[Soundbite] Yang Kum-hee(Floor spokesperson, PPP (Aug. 27)) : "I am sending a stern warning against the insulting expressions like ‘dog meat’, ‘window dressing’ and ‘a new military group.’"



However, the decision has invited strong opposition from some party members. Critics say the decision goes against the court ruling and those responsible should step down.



[Soundbite] Cho Kyoung-tae(People Power Party) : "The current leadership should make a decision from a broader viewpoint. The decision at the latest general meeting is a move to ignore the people and party members."



Four-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun said the decision has killed politics, democracy, the party and the president. Three-term lawmaker Kim Tae-ho said Floor leader Kweong Seong-dong's voluntary resignation is the first step to resolve the crisis. Former PPP Rep. Yoo Seong-min said the emergency leadership committee was established due to the president's text messages on the internal conflict. He called on Yoon's key aides to avoid acting like gangsters and step down. President Yoon Suk-yeol said that if the decision was reached through in-depth discussions of party lawmakers and members, it would be better to respect it.

