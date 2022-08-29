기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The People Power Party is planning to launch a new emergency leadership committee before the chuseok holiday. This decision came after the court accepted its former Chairman Lee Jun-seok's petition for preliminary injunction and suspended the duties of the current interim leader Joo Ho-young. Before the launch of the new emergency committee, Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong will serve as an acting leader and hold a meeting of the national committee for the revision of party rules. The decision was approved by unanimous consent of all emergency committee members in a meeting held this morning. The former PPP head is known to be preparing new legal moves in response to the party's decision.
- PPP’S LAUNCH PLANS
The People Power Party is planning to launch a new emergency leadership committee before the chuseok holiday. This decision came after the court accepted its former Chairman Lee Jun-seok's petition for preliminary injunction and suspended the duties of the current interim leader Joo Ho-young. Before the launch of the new emergency committee, Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong will serve as an acting leader and hold a meeting of the national committee for the revision of party rules. The decision was approved by unanimous consent of all emergency committee members in a meeting held this morning. The former PPP head is known to be preparing new legal moves in response to the party's decision.
