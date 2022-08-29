기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's message about more rate hikes, First Vice Minister of Economic and Finance Bang Ki-sun convened a meeting to check the domestic financial market this morning. In the meeting held at the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Bang said it is necessary to closely monitor the domestic financial market whose synchronization with those of the U.S. and other major economies has deepened.
Exports of eco-friendly vehicles produced by the nation's five carmakers have increased significantly. The Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association said today that the domestic automakers shipped a total of nearly 306,000 eco-friendly cars from January to July this year. The figure is up 41 percent from the same period last year. In July alone, the number of exported eco cars grew 59.9 percent year on year to top 54,000. It is also the first time the nation exported over 50,000 eco cars in a month.
