TRANSFORMATION OF JAMSUGYO BRIDGE News Today 입력 2022.08.29 (15:16) 수정 2022.08.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul metropolitan government is reviewing a plan to make Jamsugyo Bridge a pedestrian-only bridge. For the time being, people will be allowed full access while vehicles are banned from crossing the bridge every Sunday.



[Pkg]



Jamsugyo Bridge was submerged for days during the recent downpour. It took some time, but at last it has resurfaced.



[Soundbite] Kang Ji-hye & Park Jeong-hyeon(Seoul Residents) : "I haven’t felt this lively in a while. I came out today to show this to my daughter."



On the first day of the no car event on Jamsugyo Bridge, people enjoyed full access to all the lanes on a sunny day-off.



[Soundbite] Nam Gwang-hyeon & Seong Yun-ji(Suwon Residents) : "It was hard to walk across the bridge because of the speeding cars and bikes. Now it’s nice that people can walk freely."



[Soundbite] "Everything is 1,000 won. Take a look."



At a flea market set up in one corner, children came out to sell the clothes they've grown out of. Food vendors, the heart of any festival, are lined up along the side.



[Soundbite] Lee Ji-yu(Seoul Resident) : "I'm selling clothes made by my grandmother. They are sold cheap, like for 100 won, 500 won and 1,000 won."



[Soundbite] Park Ok-seon(Food Truck Operator) : "I was worried whether I would get to meet people again because of the pandemic. I’m grateful that this event was held and customers came back."



The pedestrian only Jamsugyo Bridge event will be held every Sunday, except during the Chuseok holiday, until October 30th between the hours of noon and 9 p.m. The city of Seoul is reviewing a plan to turn Jamsugyo into a pedestrian-only bridge after taking into account people's reaction and traffic measures.

