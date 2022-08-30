LEE JUN-SEOK FILES INJUNCTION News Today 입력 2022.08.30 (15:09) 수정 2022.08.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following a court's ruling to suspend the duties of the PPP's interim leader Joo Ho-young, the ruling party decided to launch a new emergency leadership committee. Former PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok again filed a petition for preliminary injunction against the party's decision. Lee insisted that the emergency committee nullified by the court cannot form another interim leadership body. Amid this development, some party members are voicing calls on Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong to resign.



[Pkg]



Former People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok immediately expressed opposition to the party's decision to have Floor Leader Kweon Seong-dong serve as the acting chairman of the emergency committee. Lee called the party's move a dirty trick that goes against the court ruling. He filed another petition for preliminary injunction against the eight members of the emergency leadership body. He claimed that the emergency committee was declared invalid and therefore the party cannot operate it with an acting chairman. The former PPP head continued his efforts to win public support outside the party. Lee criticized the party's move calling for additional disciplinary measures against him at a general meeting. He said the party had virtually given an order to the ethics committee.



[Soundbite] Lee Jun-seok(Former PPP Chair) : "I hope they won’t attempt to break through the crisis by adopting another unreasonable measure or causing another controversy."



The PPP made a counter move by filing a petition for preliminary injunction asking the court to lift the duty suspension on Joo Ho-young. Amid this escalating situation, some party members' calls for Kweon Seong-dong's resignation are gaining steam. Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo said that the party should elect a new floor leader and operate under an acting chairman. Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Kim Tae-heum pressured for Kweon's resignation, even using blunt expressions like "shameless" and "absurd." Four-term lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun, three-term lawmaker Yu Eui-dong and Reform Committee Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong went so far as to hold a joint news conference.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "Kweon’s resignation is the first step. He is stuck in his own stubborn conclusion, saying that the situation will grow chaotic if he resigns."



In response to the calls for his resignation, Kweon said putting the party back on track is the first necessary step.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(Acting Interim Leader and Floor Leader, PPP) : "As the floor leader, I will make a decision on my own regarding my future after forming the new emergency committee."



Rep. Chang Je-won, one of President Yoon Suk-yeol's key aides, defended Kweon in a meeting with reporters, saying that he is needed to save the party. Associated with the formation of the second emergency leadership committee, disputes over Kweon's political future will likely continue for the time being.

