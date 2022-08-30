DP UNDER NEW LEADER LEE JAE-MYUNG News Today 입력 2022.08.30 (15:09) 수정 2022.08.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The new leadership of the Democratic Party began its tenure on Monday. New leader Lee Jae-myung is stressing bi-partisan cooperation on issues concerning people's livelihoods and unity in solving problems within his party. Meanwhile, members of the DP's Supreme Council, most of whom are close to Lee, are calling for a special probe into First Lady Kim Keon-hee. This means the political standoff could intensify further.



[Pkg]



Presiding over a meeting with the Democratic Party's Supreme Council, Chairman Lee Jae-myung said improving people's livelihoods is a priority. He vowed to work together with the government on issues concerning people's livelihoods. He once again offered to meet with President Yoon.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party) : "There should be no competition when it comes to improving people’s livelihoods. Bipartisan cooperation is important."



In the afternoon, Lee visited former President Moon Jae-in. The move is apparently aimed at quelling conflict among the party factions that flared up during the primary. Moon said 99 percent of party members seem to support him and Lee, but embracing the remaining one percent is what politics is about. Lee said he agrees.



[Soundbite] Park Sung-joon(Democratic Party Spokesperson) : "Making the best of Lee Jae-myung and Moon Jae-in’s strengths is the path that the DP should take."



The pro-Lee members of the Supreme Council have been making harsh remarks in the ruling party's address. They pointed out unfairness in the investigations into Lee and First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and expressed willingness to push for a special probe into Kim.



[Soundbite] Park Chan-dae(DP Supreme Council member) : "If prosecutors and police continue their leniency toward Kim Keon-hee, parliament will have no choice but to conduct a special probe."



The DP members also reiterated their demand for impeaching ministers Lee Sang-min and Han Dong-hoon.



[Soundbite] Jang Kyung-tae(DP Supreme Council member) : "The Yoon administration’s ministers, who are creating unprecedented laws are even more ridiculous."



Regarding Lee Jae-myung's offer to meet, President Yoon responded positively, saying rival parties should join forces to protect national interests and improve people's livelihoods. However, it's unclear if the meeting will take place, as the presidential office has so far stressed a trilateral meeting among the president and the leadership of the ruling and opposition parties.

