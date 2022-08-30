기사 본문 영역

PPP FLOOR LEADER SLAMS DP'S DEMAND
입력 2022.08.30 (15:09) 수정 2022.08.30 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong has slammed the new leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party for demanding a special counsel probe into first lady Kim Keon-hee, calling it a tactic to distract attention. Kweon called on the DP's new chair Lee Jae-myung and his wife to sincerely cooperate in their own ongoing investigation.
