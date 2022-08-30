BUDGET PROPOSAL FOR 2023 News Today 입력 2022.08.30 (15:09) 수정 2022.08.30 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cabinet has finalized next year's budget proposal at 639 trillion won. The figure is up 5.2% from this year's main budget but is down by 6% if the supplementary budgets drawn up this year are considered. Finance minister stressed the importance of fiscal soundness against the backdrop of high inflation, slowing economy and instability in the finance and foreign exchange markets. He said next year's budget was drafted with the overarching aim to secure soundness in state coffers.

BUDGET PROPOSAL FOR 2023

