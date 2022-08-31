기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.
Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.
- END TO LONE STAR DISPUTE
-
- 입력 2022-08-31 15:03:36
- 수정2022-08-31 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.
Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-