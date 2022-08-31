기사 본문 영역

END TO LONE STAR DISPUTE
입력 2022.08.31 (15:03) 수정 2022.08.31 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.
Nearly a decade-long dispute between Lone Star and the Korean government ended in favor of the U.S. private equity fund. The Ministry of Justice received today the verdict from the International Center for Settlement of investment Disputes to pay 216.5 million U.S. dollars to Lone Star. The compensation amounts to 4.6% of the 4.68 billion dollars demanded by Lone Star.

