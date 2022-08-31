KIM SIN-YOUNG TO HOST ‘KOREA SINGS’ News Today 입력 2022.08.31 (15:03) 수정 2022.08.31 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Song Hae, the former host of the KBS signature TV show 'Korea Sings', passed away not so long ago. TV personality Kim Sin-young has recently been picked as his successor. Kim says she wants to become a host who makes contestants feel at ease.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Korea Sings!"



A familiar voice that could be heard every Sunday. From now on, the fans of the signature KBS show will hear the voice of TV personality Kim Sin-young.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-young(New host of ‘Korea Sings’) : "I was very grateful to receive the offer. I was also very honored."



Kim has earned credit as an eloquent host of a radio show to which she dedicated over ten years as well as for her impressive singing and acting skills. She is also popular for her down-to-earth personality. Kim says she wants to make the contestants of 'Korea Sings' feel at ease.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-young(New host of ‘Korea Sings’) : "I want to be like their aunt or friend or grandchild. I want to be like their family."



As a child, Kim also appeared on the iconic singing contest with her family.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-young(Nov. 2009, KBS 2TV) : "When I was seven and my brother was ten, we appeared on ‘Korea Sings’ with our father. He ran out of breath while singing on stage."



Rather than feeling the enormous pressure of filling the shoes of her veteran predecessor, Kim says she's very excited and ready to do her best.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-young(New host of ‘Korea Sings’) : "I want to tell you that I’m determined to do my best for as long as I can."



Kim says nobody is good enough to replace Song Hae, who hosted 'Korea Sings' for 36 years. It was his extraordinary affection for people that she wants to emulate the most.



[Soundbite] Kim Sin-young(New host of ‘Korea Sings’) : "Meeting with many people could have been tiresome for him physically, but he always loved people, which is why he was able to become the oldest show host. I want to learn that from him."



Kim is to debut as the host of 'Korea Sings' on Oct. 16.

