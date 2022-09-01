NAT’L ASSEMBLY’S 1ST REGULAR SESSION News Today 입력 2022.09.01 (15:39) 수정 2022.09.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly has begun the first regular session since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May. The assembly held a ceremony today to open the 100-day regular session, which ends on December ninth. Meanwhile, the rival parties agreed to relieve the tax burden on single-home owners who are aged or hold the property for a long time. Those possessing two homes temporarily will also benefit from the tax cut. Accordingly, the National Assembly passed a revision to the comprehensive real estate tax law at a plenary session this afternoon.

NAT’L ASSEMBLY’S 1ST REGULAR SESSION

입력 2022-09-01 15:39:27 수정 2022-09-01 16:45:05 News Today

