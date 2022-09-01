FATHER KIM EN-JOONG TO TEACH AT KAIST News Today 입력 2022.09.01 (15:39) 수정 2022.09.01 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



World-famous stained glass artist Father Kim En-joong will teach at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The Catholic priest said that science and arts are one in their pursuit of freedom and novelty and that he wants to touch the students' hearts with emotions and inspirations.



[Pkg]



Stained glass windows with modern designs grab our attention in this millennium-old cathedral. The windows's colorful hues and the blank space typical of Asian paintings blend exquisitely to call forth beautiful inspirations. 82-year-old Father Kim En-joong belonging to the Dominican Order in France has left his mark in some 50 churches around Europe. After graduating from the fine arts department of Seoul National University and winning the Korean Art Grand Award, he left to study in Switzerland and France and then was ordained in 1974. He was named as one of the ten top artists, alongside Marc Chagall and Henri Matisse, by the Swiss media and even awarded a French medal for distinguished service in arts and culture in 2010. Now Father Kim will teach at the department of industrial design at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology as a visiting professor for two years. He is working on 53 pieces of stained glass at the university's Academic Culture Center with a completion date of next March.



[Soundbite] Fr. Kim En-joong(KAIST visiting professor) : "How can I serve? I want to spread love to the professors and students like Mother Teresa."



KAIST expects Father Kim's artistic inspiration to become a source of light for the students.



[Soundbite] Lee Kwang-hyung(President, KAIST) : "We expect students to get new and fresh ideas that shatter all limits and venture out to the universe from Father Kim's works."



Father Kim believes that love is the source of everything and that his work is tapping into that spring. He also adds, arts and sciences are one.



[Soundbite] Fr. Kim En-joong(KAIST visiting professor) : "Science is not everything. We have souls. So science and arts are one. We are bound to dig the same spring."

입력 2022-09-01 15:39:27

