[Anchor Lead]
According to Statistics Korea, consumer prices rose 5.7% on-year last month, but the growth pace slowed for the first time in seven months. The August figure is down from 6.3% in July, which was the largest on-year gain since 1998. It also represents a slowing rate of growth for the first time since January. The stats agency attributed the slowdown mainly to a drop in global oil prices.
The won-dollar exchange rate has jumped to the highest level so far this year during intraday trading. On the Seoul foreign exchange market, the greenback traded at 1,357-point-two won as of 9:02 a.m. Friday, more than two won higher than Thursday's market close. The previous intraday high of 1,355-point-one won was recorded just the previous day.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2022-09-02 15:28:20
- 수정2022-09-02 16:45:06
[Anchor Lead]
