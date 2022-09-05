U.S. ON COOPERATION IN CHIP POLICIES News Today 입력 2022.09.05 (15:34) 수정 2022.09.05 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



The United States has presented a series of measures to encourage foreign semiconductor and electric vehicle producers to join its plan to keep China in check and expand their investments in America. In an interview with Korean journalists, the president of America's Semiconductor Industry Association emphasized that the U.S. and Korea need to cooperate in dealing with China on the matters associated with semiconductors.



[Pkg]



U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the announcement of American chipmaker Micron's 15 billion dollar investment plan earlier this month.



[Soundbite] Joe Biden(U.S. President(Sept. 2 local time))



It was the first outcome since the so-called CHIPS for America Act went into effect last month. The new law aims to foster local manufacturing of semiconductors and to keep China in check. President of the Semiconductor Industry Association John Neuffer said the new act was an inevitable choice made to revive the lagging American semiconductor industry.



[Soundbite] John Neuffer(U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association)



He said it makes sense that the act stipulates no subsidy for any company that makes investment in the Chinese semiconductor industry in the next ten years.



[Soundbite] John Neuffer(U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association)



However, the SIA president added that the new law doesn't mean to completely exclude China from the semiconductor field right now, since the United States also exports 35% of its chips to China.



[Soundbite] John Neuffer(U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association)



Neuffer also mentioned the CHIP4 meeting slated for mid-September to strengthen cooperation among the four chip giants - the U.S., South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.



[Soundbite] John Neuffer(U.S. Semiconductor Industry Association)



Neuffer will be in Korea for three days. Washington has been taking tougher measures against Beijing, such as banning the export of semiconductors for artificial intelligence to China last week.

