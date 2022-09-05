OPERATION OF CUBE SATELLITE FROM NURI News Today 입력 2022.09.05 (15:34) 수정 2022.09.05 (16:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Viewers must still remember the successful launching of the Korean-made Nuri rocket in June. One of the four cube satellites ejected from Nuri is getting ready to take on its mission. The remaining three satellites are not operating as well as expected, but they are still considered meaningful achievements.



[Pkg]



A performance verification satellite carried by Nuri was placed on orbit. Two months earlier, four cube satellites were ejected to space two days apart. Among the four, the miniature satellite made by KAIST is orbiting stably. It's charging well, so it's set to last longer than expected. It could soon start its mission of earth monitoring. But it's unclear for now when the remaining three miniature satellites will begin their tasks. The one made by Chosun University stopped sending signals and the one by Seoul National University also experienced communication glitches and hasn't sent any signals. Yonsei University's satellite succeeded in communicating but isn't recharging.



[Soundbite] Prof. Park Sang-young(Dept. of Astronomy, Yonsei Univ.) : "Each spinning speed is limited to under 30 degrees per second. If power is fully supplied through the solar panels, it is capable of carrying out the mission."



Those cube satellites may not be functioning as well as expected, but the project is still considered meaningful as the satellites were experimental ones made with local parts. Above all, the accumulated experiences and data are certain to contribute to the development of future cube satellites and allow them to be more than simply experimental satellites. If a cube satellite relays signals, the main monitoring or communication satellite can always communicate even when it is in a blind spot.



[Soundbite] Prof. Bang Hyo-choong(Dept. of Aerospace Engineering, KAIST) : "A cube satellite is capable of technological innovations. Even a small component could be commercialized when we verify and accumulate heritage. In fact, NASA and the U.S. Defense Department are doing a lot of things with cube satellites."



The winning satellites of Cubesat Contest, vied for by university research teams, will be loaded on to the fourth Nuri rocket.

