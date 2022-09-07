HINNAMNOR LEAVES AT LEAST 10 DEAD News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced today that Typhoon Hinnamnor left ten people dead, two missing and three injured. Seven of the ten deaths occurred in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The typhoon and the ensuing floods destroyed roughly 83,000 houses and 3,000 commercial establishments as well as 14 fishing vessels in the Jeju and Gyeongsangbuk-do regions. Also, about 3,800 hectares of crops in the southern region suffered damage from flooding and heavy winds, according to a tentative tally.

