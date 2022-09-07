LEE JAE-MYUNG DEFIES SUMMON News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung did not show up for Tuesday's questioning by the prosecution. He said the summons was politically motivated, adding that his written answers satisfy the prosecutors' needs. However, the People Power Party denounced Lee for behaving like an extrajudicial being that stands above the law.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has decided not to show up for the prosecution's questioning. He followed other party members' opinion that the probe was a political retaliation and that he didn't need to respond to the summons sent only to embarrass him. Lee's written answers were delivered Monday afternoon.



[Soundbite] Ahn Ho-young(DP Spokesman) : "He didn't go to the questioning because he gave written answers to the prosecution's questions."



Lee has rejected all allegations against him. He claimed to have told the truth about the purpose change of the Baekhyeon-dong site, his involvement in the suspicious land development project, and about not knowing the late Seongnam Development Corporation official Kim Moon-ki. The People Power Party denounced Lee for trying to become an extrajudicial being by framing himself as the victim of political oppression.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(PPP Floor Leader) : "I hope Lee doesn't think he is in a sanctuary or outside of the law."



Prosecutors raided the Gyeonggi-do Provincial Office on Tuesday to secure materials from the office of the publicity officer who served under Lee when he was Seongnam mayor. The statute of limitations for violating the election law expires in two days. Political circles expect Lee will likely be indicted.

