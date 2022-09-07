CONCERNS OVER POSSIBLE “TWINDEMIC”

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The COVID-19 resurgence has somewhat subsided but there is now concern of a possible “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and Covid this winter.
[Pkg]
In recent days, there's been a sharp increase in suspected flu patients. Their number stood at 4.2 for every one thousand outpatients in the third week of August. Quite a contrast to 2.1 during the same period in 2020 and 1.1 last year. The latest figure is the highest recorded level for that period in 5 years. Some 85-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday midnight, clearly on a downward trend. But there is rising concern of a twindemic involving both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu as another Covid surge is likely possible in late autumn or winter.
[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There was no flu epidemic for two years and thus the immunity level is expected to be low, raising concern of a possible twindemic."
The flu spread widely in the southern hemisphere countries of Australia and New Zealand, an indicator of trends that may also unfold in other countries across the globe. Covid and the flu have overlapping symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain and sore throat, and it's not easy to discern one from the other.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "Temperatures can surge to 39 degrees in half a day for flu cases. COVID-19 involves sore throat, hoarse voice or taste and olfactory disorders."
The flu can also develop into severe cases for high risk groups including seniors and those with underlying conditions, and therefore vaccination is important. It's best to get a flu vaccine about a month before the epidemic begins. Taking the flu and Covid vaccines together is also advisable. Free of charge flu vaccinations for children will be offered from September 21 and for seniors, from October 12.
The COVID-19 resurgence has somewhat subsided but there is now concern of a possible “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and Covid this winter.
[Pkg]
In recent days, there's been a sharp increase in suspected flu patients. Their number stood at 4.2 for every one thousand outpatients in the third week of August. Quite a contrast to 2.1 during the same period in 2020 and 1.1 last year. The latest figure is the highest recorded level for that period in 5 years. Some 85-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday midnight, clearly on a downward trend. But there is rising concern of a twindemic involving both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu as another Covid surge is likely possible in late autumn or winter.
[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There was no flu epidemic for two years and thus the immunity level is expected to be low, raising concern of a possible twindemic."
The flu spread widely in the southern hemisphere countries of Australia and New Zealand, an indicator of trends that may also unfold in other countries across the globe. Covid and the flu have overlapping symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain and sore throat, and it's not easy to discern one from the other.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "Temperatures can surge to 39 degrees in half a day for flu cases. COVID-19 involves sore throat, hoarse voice or taste and olfactory disorders."
The flu can also develop into severe cases for high risk groups including seniors and those with underlying conditions, and therefore vaccination is important. It's best to get a flu vaccine about a month before the epidemic begins. Taking the flu and Covid vaccines together is also advisable. Free of charge flu vaccinations for children will be offered from September 21 and for seniors, from October 12.
- CONCERNS OVER POSSIBLE “TWINDEMIC”
-
- 입력 2022-09-07 15:08:16
- 수정2022-09-07 16:45:11
[Anchor Lead]
The COVID-19 resurgence has somewhat subsided but there is now concern of a possible “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and Covid this winter.
[Pkg]
In recent days, there's been a sharp increase in suspected flu patients. Their number stood at 4.2 for every one thousand outpatients in the third week of August. Quite a contrast to 2.1 during the same period in 2020 and 1.1 last year. The latest figure is the highest recorded level for that period in 5 years. Some 85-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday midnight, clearly on a downward trend. But there is rising concern of a twindemic involving both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu as another Covid surge is likely possible in late autumn or winter.
[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There was no flu epidemic for two years and thus the immunity level is expected to be low, raising concern of a possible twindemic."
The flu spread widely in the southern hemisphere countries of Australia and New Zealand, an indicator of trends that may also unfold in other countries across the globe. Covid and the flu have overlapping symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain and sore throat, and it's not easy to discern one from the other.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "Temperatures can surge to 39 degrees in half a day for flu cases. COVID-19 involves sore throat, hoarse voice or taste and olfactory disorders."
The flu can also develop into severe cases for high risk groups including seniors and those with underlying conditions, and therefore vaccination is important. It's best to get a flu vaccine about a month before the epidemic begins. Taking the flu and Covid vaccines together is also advisable. Free of charge flu vaccinations for children will be offered from September 21 and for seniors, from October 12.
The COVID-19 resurgence has somewhat subsided but there is now concern of a possible “twindemic” of the seasonal flu and Covid this winter.
[Pkg]
In recent days, there's been a sharp increase in suspected flu patients. Their number stood at 4.2 for every one thousand outpatients in the third week of August. Quite a contrast to 2.1 during the same period in 2020 and 1.1 last year. The latest figure is the highest recorded level for that period in 5 years. Some 85-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported as of Wednesday midnight, clearly on a downward trend. But there is rising concern of a twindemic involving both the coronavirus and the seasonal flu as another Covid surge is likely possible in late autumn or winter.
[Soundbite] Lim Suk-young(Central Disease Control HQs) : "There was no flu epidemic for two years and thus the immunity level is expected to be low, raising concern of a possible twindemic."
The flu spread widely in the southern hemisphere countries of Australia and New Zealand, an indicator of trends that may also unfold in other countries across the globe. Covid and the flu have overlapping symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle pain and sore throat, and it's not easy to discern one from the other.
[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "Temperatures can surge to 39 degrees in half a day for flu cases. COVID-19 involves sore throat, hoarse voice or taste and olfactory disorders."
The flu can also develop into severe cases for high risk groups including seniors and those with underlying conditions, and therefore vaccination is important. It's best to get a flu vaccine about a month before the epidemic begins. Taking the flu and Covid vaccines together is also advisable. Free of charge flu vaccinations for children will be offered from September 21 and for seniors, from October 12.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-