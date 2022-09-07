DEFENSE MINISTER ON N.KOREA’S PROVOCATION News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In his opening address of the 2022 Seoul Defense Dialogue held today at Seoul's Lotte Hotel, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that North Korea stands to enjoy infinite benefits if it gives up its nuclear weapons and missiles. He asked the international community to work together to make North Korea realize that they will have to pay an enormous price if they continue to take the path of nuclear and missile development.

DEFENSE MINISTER ON N.KOREA’S PROVOCATION

입력 2022-09-07 15:08:16 수정 2022-09-07 16:45:40 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In his opening address of the 2022 Seoul Defense Dialogue held today at Seoul's Lotte Hotel, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that North Korea stands to enjoy infinite benefits if it gives up its nuclear weapons and missiles. He asked the international community to work together to make North Korea realize that they will have to pay an enormous price if they continue to take the path of nuclear and missile development.