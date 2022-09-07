기사 본문 영역
In his opening address of the 2022 Seoul Defense Dialogue held today at Seoul's Lotte Hotel, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that North Korea stands to enjoy infinite benefits if it gives up its nuclear weapons and missiles. He asked the international community to work together to make North Korea realize that they will have to pay an enormous price if they continue to take the path of nuclear and missile development.
- DEFENSE MINISTER ON N.KOREA’S PROVOCATION
