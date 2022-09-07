RUSSIA’S PURCHASE OF N.KOREAN WEAPONS News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Russia is reportedly buying large amounts of weaponry from North Korea to beef up its arsenal in the war with Ukraine. While the U.S. believes the purchase shows that Russia is struggling in its war efforts, including military supplies, it is careful about taking additional response measures.



[Pkg]



The White House said Russia is in the process of buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea. John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, however said there is no proof yet the North Korean weapons were used in Ukraine.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



Kirby's statement is a confirmation of an earlier intelligence report which said that millions of rounds of ammunition were being purchased for use in the Ukraine war. The latest information comes amid speculation that Russia is facing serious difficulties in supplying war materials. As Russia's own production capacity has been hit by Western sanctions, the country is believed to be requesting help from several authoritarian regimes.



[Soundbite] Karine Jean-Pierre(White House press secretary)



According to Washington's assessment, Moscow recently imported unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, but most of them had technical defects. Details of what type of weapons Russia purchased from North Korea and the date of their transport have not been unveiled. The North exporting arms is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The White House, however, made clear its objection to naming Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The U.S. appears to be concerned that such designation may have adverse effects on humanitarian support for Ukraine and food exports being shipped from the war-torn country.

RUSSIA’S PURCHASE OF N.KOREAN WEAPONS

입력 2022-09-07 15:08:16 수정 2022-09-07 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Russia is reportedly buying large amounts of weaponry from North Korea to beef up its arsenal in the war with Ukraine. While the U.S. believes the purchase shows that Russia is struggling in its war efforts, including military supplies, it is careful about taking additional response measures.



[Pkg]



The White House said Russia is in the process of buying artillery shells and rockets from North Korea. John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, however said there is no proof yet the North Korean weapons were used in Ukraine.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



Kirby's statement is a confirmation of an earlier intelligence report which said that millions of rounds of ammunition were being purchased for use in the Ukraine war. The latest information comes amid speculation that Russia is facing serious difficulties in supplying war materials. As Russia's own production capacity has been hit by Western sanctions, the country is believed to be requesting help from several authoritarian regimes.



[Soundbite] Karine Jean-Pierre(White House press secretary)



According to Washington's assessment, Moscow recently imported unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, but most of them had technical defects. Details of what type of weapons Russia purchased from North Korea and the date of their transport have not been unveiled. The North exporting arms is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions. The White House, however, made clear its objection to naming Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The U.S. appears to be concerned that such designation may have adverse effects on humanitarian support for Ukraine and food exports being shipped from the war-torn country.