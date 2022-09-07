U.S. ON INFLATION REDUCTION ACT News Today 입력 2022.09.07 (15:08) 수정 2022.09.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, which excludes tax incentives for Korean electric vehicles, the White House said it's well aware of Seoul's concerns and ready to discuss the matter seriously. However, it made it clear the law doesn't discriminate against Korean cars.



[Pkg]



The White House says President Joe Biden could consider revising the Inflation Reduction Act, under which no tax incentives will be provided to EVs assembled in South Korea. U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby says Washington is ready to negotiate the matter in line with Seoul's concerns.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(U.S. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



He added that once the government begins drafting an executive order, details will be available within months. The remark comes after U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan promised at the meeting of the South Korean and U.S. security advisers in Hawaii last week to personally look into the issue of tax incentives for Korean EVs. However, the White House made it clear that all EVs manufactured in North America are eligible for tax breaks and foreign manufacturers are no exception. In other words, there is no discrimination against the Korean products.



[Soundbite] John Kirby(NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications)



South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun visited Washington D.C. to negotiate the issue.



[Soundbite] Ahn Duk-geun(Minister of Trade) : "We are searching for diverse solutions, including those that can be handled legislatively and those that can be done by the government."



The trade minister is set to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Sept. 7 local time to deliver the official stance of the South Korean government and find a solution.

