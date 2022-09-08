YOON DECLARES SPECIAL DISASTER ZONES News Today 입력 2022.09.08 (15:26) 수정 2022.09.08 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the typhoon-battered Pohang and Gyeongju areas and declared them special disaster zones. Earlier in the day, the leaders of the ruling People Power Party visited the disaster-stricken sites and promised prompt relief assistance. The Democratic Party also said in Pohang that it will try to raise the loss compensation amount.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the city of Pohang, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province directly battered by Typhoon Hinnamnor. He first went to the flooded underground parking lot where seven fatalities occurred. Then he met with displaced residents to hear their issues firsthand and provide comfort. Some residents complained of slow recovery, but the President promised prompt aids so that there won't be prolonged inconveniences.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "Supplying electricity is most important. I'm doing my best so that you can have power soon."



In Gyeongju, President Yoon instructed the restoration of reservoir levees lost in the typhoon and then visited the funereal altars of the flood victims. After his visit, the President declared the two areas special disaster zones. He took into account the extensive scale of the damages, serious inconveniences to the residents and the authority's damage assessment results. The government also set up an emergency fund of 50 billion won to be used for disaster relief together with a special grant.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will personally oversee everything until all people can return to their normal lives."



Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung also visited Pohang and proposed a more realistic damage compensation.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(DP chair) : "Compensation is too little at KRW 2 mn for flooding. It's such a small sum that I will ask the government to raise the subsidy."



The People Power Party leadership that had visited the Pohang region a day earlier also will assist with damage restoration.



[Soundbite] Kweon Seong-dong(PPP acting leader and floor leader) : "The party will go all out to restore damage and improve safety measures."



The government and the ruling party held a meeting today to discuss financial assistance plans.

